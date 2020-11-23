Micromax has launched the Micromax In 1b smartphone recently. The Micromax In 1b is priced starting at Rs.6999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also recently launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9 smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 is priced starting at Rs.8999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Micromax In 1b and Xiaomi Redmi 9 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Microsoft partners with LG for Xbox Series X promotion

Display and Design-The Micromax In 1b features a 6.52-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 comes with a 6.53-inch along with a resolution of HD+. The Micromax In 1b weighs 188g and the Xiaomi Redmi 9 measures 196g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Micromax In 1b features a MediaTek Helio G35. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 features a MediaTek Helio G35. The Micromax In 1b is available in 2 variants. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Micromax In 1b is based on its different variants. Micromax In 1b of 2GB will be priced Rs.6999. The price of Xiaomi Redmi 9 of 4GB + 64GB is of Rs.8999

Camera -The Micromax In 1b has a 13MP+2MP main camera whereas, Xiaomi Redmi 9 has a 13 MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Micromax In 1b has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 has a 5 front camera.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In 1b is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 of 5000mah. The Micromax In 1b runs on Android 10. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 runs on Android 10, MIUI 11.