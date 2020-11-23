Micromax has launched the Micromax In 1b smartphone recently. The Micromax In 1b is priced starting at Rs.6999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also recently launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Micromax In 1b and Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Micromax In 1b vs Samsung Galaxy M11 - Latest Comparison of Price, Specs, and Features

Display and Design-The Micromax In 1b features a 6.52-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime comes with a 6.53-inch along with a resolution of 1,080×2,340 pixels. The Micromax In 1b weighs 188g and the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime measures 198g. Also Read - OnePlus Charging Stations feature rolling out for users, starts with Bengaluru airport

Specifications-Under the hood, the Micromax In 1b features a MediaTek Helio G35. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime features a Media Tek Helio G80. The Micromax In 1b is available in 2 variants. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Micromax In 1b vs Oppo A12 - Check Out Comparison of Specifications, Price, and Features

Price-The price range of Micromax In 1b is based on its different variants. Micromax In 1b of 2GB will be priced Rs.6999. The price of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime of 4GB + 64GB is of Rs.9999

Camera -The Micromax In 1b has a 13MP+2MP main camera whereas, Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime has a 13 Megapixel + 8 Megapixel ultra-wide camera + 5 Megapixel Macro Shooter + 2 Megapixel Depth sensor main camera. On the front the Micromax In 1b has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime has a 8 Megapixel front camera.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In 1b is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime of 5020 mah with 18-Watt Fast Charging. The Micromax In 1b runs on Android 10. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.