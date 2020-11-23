Micromax has launched the Micromax In 1b smartphone recently. The Micromax In 1b is priced starting at Rs.6999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also recently launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9A smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Redmi 9A is priced starting at Rs.6799 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Micromax In 1b and Xiaomi Redmi 9A across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Micromax In 1b vs Samsung Galaxy M01s - Features Compared, Specifications, and Price in India

Display and Design-The Micromax In 1b features a 6.52-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9A comes with a 6.53-inch along with a resolution of 1600×720 HD+. The Micromax In 1b weighs 188g and the Xiaomi Redmi 9A measures 194g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Micromax In 1b features a MediaTek Helio G35. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9A features a MediaTek Helio G25, octa-core processor. The Micromax In 1b is available in 2 variants. The Xiaomi Redmi 9A also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Micromax In 1b is based on its different variants. Micromax In 1b of 2GB will be priced Rs.6999. The price of Xiaomi Redmi 9A of 2GB+32GB is of Rs.6799

Camera -The Micromax In 1b has a 13MP+2MP main camera whereas, Xiaomi Redmi 9A has a 13 MP Rear Camera main camera. On the front the Micromax In 1b has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9A has a 5MP selfie camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In 1b is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9A of 5020mAh. The Micromax In 1b runs on Android 10. The Xiaomi Redmi 9A runs on Android v10 (Q).