Micromax In 2b, In 2c in the works: Listed on Geekbench ahead of launch

Micromax made a comeback in 2020 made a comeback to the smartphone market. The company currently sells three smartphones: In 1, In Note 1 and In 1b. The company is now working on the In 2 series, which is expected to launch later this year. In 2b and In 2c have now surfaced on the benchmarking website Geekbench and both will be powered by the Unisoc T610 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and run Google's Android 11 operating system.

Micromax In 2b scored 350 in the single-core test, and 1204 in the multicore test. The device has been codenamed ums512_1h10. The listing states that the device will be powered by the Unisoc T-610 with a 1.82 base clock frequency. The listing also confirms that the device will come with 4GB of RAM and will run Android 11.

Micromax In 2c will also be powered by the Unisoc T-610 processor with two 1.8GHz Cortex-A75 CPU cores and six 1.6GHz Cortex-A55 cores along with a Mali-G52 GPU. This will also be paired with 4GB of RAM and will run Google's Android 11 operating system. The device managed to score 347 and 1127 in Geekbench's single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

To recall, the Micromax In 1b sports a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The device comes with a dual camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it sports an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

Unisoc T610 SoC

Unisoc T610 is based on the 12nm manufacturing process and it comes with two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz and six A55 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz. It is paired with the Mali-G52 MP2 GPU and goes up against the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.