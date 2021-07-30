Micromax In 2b has been launched in India. With the new budget smartphone, the Indian smartphone manufacturer aims to take on the likes of phones such as the Redmi 9, the Samsung Galaxy F02s, the Realme C11, the Vivo Y21s, among others. Also Read - Micromax In 2b first impressions: A decent desi phone at budget

For the affordable price, the Micromax In 2b looks stunning and feels sturdy. The phone includes two cameras at the back paired with an LED flash. On the front, it includes a waterdrop notch with slim bezels all around. Also Read - Micromax In 2b budget phone set to launch in India today: Expected specs and price

Some of the key specifications of the Micromax In 2b include: a big dot drop display, up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, a 5000mAh battery, expandable storage support, Android 11 support and more. Also Read - Micromax to bring a budget phone with price likely under Rs 10,000: Check launch date

Micromax In 2b price in India, availability

Micromax In 2b has been launched in two variants in India. The base model of the phone comes packed with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage at a price tag of Rs 7,999. The top-end model of the budget phone comes packed with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This version of the phone comes with a price tag of Rs 8,999.

The Micromax In 2b will be available on Flipkart starting July __. The phone comes in three colour options – blue, black and green.

Micromax In 2b specifications

The Micromax In 2b comes with some powerful specifications for the price. The phone comes packed with a 6.52-inch HD+ dot drop notch display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 89 percent screen-to-body ratio, and screen resolution of 720×1600 pixels.

The phone is powered by UNISOC T610 processor paired with upto 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It comes with microSD card support that can further expand the storage y up to 256GB. Interestingly, the phone runs on Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box.

In terms of camera specifications, the phone includes two sensors at the back including 13-megapixel lens and 2-megapixel lens paired with LED flash. On the front, the includes a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

One of the biggest highlights of the Micromax smartphone is the battery capacity. It comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with support for Type-C port and 10W charging. The company claims that the phone can last up to 160 hours music playback, 20 hours of web browsing, 15 hours of video streaming, and 50 hours of talktime.