Micromax In 2b vs Infinix Note 10 - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Camera Features, Battery Performance, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications

  • Published: August 2, 2021 4:55 PM IST
micromax in 2b first impressions

Micromax launched Micromax In 2b which is packed with new features and specifications. Micromax In 2b comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Infinix also launched its Infinix Note 10 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Micromax In 2b and Infinix Note 10. Also Read - Micromax In 2b vs Realme C11 2021 - Here's Latest Specifications Including Camera, Display, RAM, Processor, OS, Price in India, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Micromax In 2b is 6.52 inch, whereas the screen of Infinix Note 10 is 6.95-inch. The Micromax In 2b has a screen resolution of 1600X720, whereas the Infinix Note 10 has a screen resolution of 1080*2460. Also Read - Phones expected to launch in August 2021: Redmi 10, iQOO 8, Realme GT, more

Price-The price range of Micromax In 2b and Infinix Note 10 is based on their different variants. Micromax In 2b of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999, whereas Infinix Note 10 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999. Also Read - How to hide likes on Instagram, Facebook if you don't want social media validation

Camera -The Micromax In 2b has a 13MP+2MP camera, whereas the Infinix Note 10 has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Micromax In 2b has 5MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Infinix Note 10 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In 2b is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Note 10 of 5000mAh.

OS-The Micromax In 2b runs on Android 11, whereas the Infinix Note 10 runs on Android 11. The Micromax In 2b is powered by Unisoc T610 SoC, whereas the Infinix Note 10 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85.

Best Sellers