Micromax launched Micromax In 2b which is packed with new features and specifications. Micromax In 2b comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Infinix also launched its Infinix Smart 5 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Micromax In 2b and Infinix Smart 5.

Display and Design-The screen of Micromax In 2b is 6.52 inch, whereas the screen of Infinix Smart 5 is 6.82-inch. The Micromax In 2b has a screen resolution of 1600X720, whereas the Infinix Smart 5 has a screen resolution of 1640 x 720.

Price-The price range of Micromax In 2b and Infinix Smart 5 is based on their different variants. Micromax In 2b of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999, whereas Infinix Smart 5 of 2GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 7199.

Camera -The Micromax In 2b has a 13MP+2MP camera, whereas the Infinix Smart 5 has a 13MP+quad LED camera. On the front the Micromax In 2b has 5MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Infinix Smart 5 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In 2b is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Smart 5 of 6,000mAh.

OS-The Micromax In 2b runs on Android 11, whereas the Infinix Smart 5 runs on Android 10. The Micromax In 2b is powered by Unisoc T610 SoC, whereas the Infinix Smart 5 is powered by MediaTek Helio G25.