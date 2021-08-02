Micromax has launched the Micromax In 2b smartphone priced starting at 8999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Micromax also launched the Micromax In 1 smartphone The Micromax In 1 is priced starting at 10499 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Micromax In 2b and Micromax In 1 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Micromax In 2b vs Infinix Smart 5 - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including RAM, Battery, Display Size & Resolution, Processor, Camera, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Micromax In 2b features a 6.52 inch with a screen resolution of 1600X720. Meanwhile the Micromax In 1 features a 6.67-inch with a screen resolution of 1.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Micromax In 2b features a Unisoc T610 SoC. Meanwhile, the Micromax In 1 features a MediaTek Helio G80

Price-The price range of Micromax In 2b and Micromax In 1 is based on their different variants. Micromax In 2b of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999, whereas Micromax In 1 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10499.

Camera -The Micromax In 2b has a 13MP+2MP camera, whereas the Micromax In 1 has a 48MP + 2MP Depth + 2MP Macro camera. On the front the Micromax In 2b has 5MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Micromax In 1 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In 2b is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Micromax In 1 of 5000mAh. The Micromax In 2b runs on Android 11, whereas the Micromax In 1 runs on Android 10