Motorola Moto G10 Power is one of the best smartphones to get under Rs 10,000 in India in July 2021. The phone comes packed with a 6.5-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 6000mAh battery, 48-megapixel quad rear camera system, a 8-megapixel selfie camera, more.

Micromax has launched the Micromax In 2b smartphone priced starting at 8999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also launched the Motorola Moto G10 Power smartphone The Motorola Moto G10 Power is priced starting at 9999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Micromax In 2b and Motorola Moto G10 Power across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Micromax In 2b features a 6.52 inch with a screen resolution of 1600X720. Meanwhile the Motorola Moto G10 Power features a 6.51 inch with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 Pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Micromax In 2b features a Unisoc T610 SoC. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G10 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

Price-The price range of Micromax In 2b and Motorola Moto G10 Power is based on their different variants. Micromax In 2b of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999, whereas Motorola Moto G10 Power of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9999.

Camera -The Micromax In 2b has a 13MP+2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G10 Power has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Micromax In 2b has 5MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G10 Power has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In 2b is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G10 Power of 6000 mAh. The Micromax In 2b runs on Android 11, whereas the Motorola Moto G10 Power runs on Android 11