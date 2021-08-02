Micromax has launched the Micromax In 2b smartphone priced starting at 8999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also launched the Motorola Moto G30 smartphone The Motorola Moto G30 is priced starting at 10999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Micromax In 2b and Motorola Moto G30 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Micromax In 2b vs Infinix Smart 5 - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including RAM, Battery, Display Size & Resolution, Processor, Camera, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Micromax In 2b features a 6.52 inch with a screen resolution of 1600X720. Meanwhile the Motorola Moto G30 features a 6.51 inch with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 Pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Micromax In 2b features a Unisoc T610 SoC. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G30 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Price-The price range of Micromax In 2b and Motorola Moto G30 is based on their different variants. Micromax In 2b of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999, whereas Motorola Moto G30 of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB is priced at 10999.

Camera -The Micromax In 2b has a 13MP+2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G30 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Micromax In 2b has 5MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G30 has 13MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In 2b is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G30 of 5000 mAh. The Micromax In 2b runs on Android 11, whereas the Motorola Moto G30 runs on Android 11