Micromax has launched the Micromax In 2b smartphone priced starting at 8999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Poco also launched the POCO M2 Reloaded smartphone The POCO M2 Reloaded is priced starting at 9499 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Micromax In 2b and POCO M2 Reloaded across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Best battery smartphones under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 10T, Realme Narzo 30 and more

Display and Design-The Micromax In 2b features a 6.52 inch with a screen resolution of 1600X720. Meanwhile the POCO M2 Reloaded features a 6.53 inch with a screen resolution of 2340×1080 FHD+. Also Read - JioPages, the Indian web browser now supports Study mode for kids to study on TV

Specifications-Under the hood, the Micromax In 2b features a Unisoc T610 SoC. Meanwhile, the POCO M2 Reloaded features a MediaTek Helio G80 Also Read - Micromax In 2b vs Realme Narzo 30A - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including RAM, Battery, Display Size & Resolution, Processor, Camera, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Price-The price range of Micromax In 2b and POCO M2 Reloaded is based on their different variants. Micromax In 2b of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999, whereas POCO M2 Reloaded of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9499.

Camera -The Micromax In 2b has a 13MP+2MP camera, whereas the POCO M2 Reloaded has a 13MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Micromax In 2b has 5MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the POCO M2 Reloaded has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In 2b is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of POCO M2 Reloaded of 5000mAh. The Micromax In 2b runs on Android 11, whereas the POCO M2 Reloaded runs on MIUI based on Android 10