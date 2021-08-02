Micromax has launched the Micromax In 2b smartphone priced starting at 8999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme C11 2021 smartphone The Realme C11 2021 is priced starting at 6999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Micromax In 2b and Realme C11 2021 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Phones expected to launch in August 2021: Redmi 10, iQOO 8, Realme GT, more

Display and Design-The Micromax In 2b features a 6.52 inch with a screen resolution of 1600X720. Meanwhile the Realme C11 2021 features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 720×1.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Micromax In 2b features a Unisoc T610 SoC. Meanwhile, the Realme C11 2021 features a octa-core SoC

Price-The price range of Micromax In 2b and Realme C11 2021 is based on their different variants. Micromax In 2b of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999, whereas Realme C11 2021 of 2GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 6999.

Camera -The Micromax In 2b has a 13MP+2MP camera, whereas the Realme C11 2021 has a 8MP camera. On the front the Micromax In 2b has 5MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme C11 2021 has 5MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In 2b is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme C11 2021 of 5000mAh. The Micromax In 2b runs on Android 11, whereas the Realme C11 2021 runs on Android 11