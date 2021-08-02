Micromax launched Micromax In 2b which is packed with new features and specifications. Micromax In 2b comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme C20 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Micromax In 2b and Realme C20. Also Read - Micromax In 2b vs Infinix Smart 5 - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including RAM, Battery, Display Size & Resolution, Processor, Camera, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Micromax In 2b is 6.52 inch, whereas the screen of Realme C20 is 6.50-inch. The Micromax In 2b has a screen resolution of 1600X720, whereas the Realme C20 has a screen resolution of 720×1600. Also Read - Best battery smartphones under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 10T, Realme Narzo 30 and more

Price-The price range of Micromax In 2b and Realme C20 is based on their different variants. Micromax In 2b of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999, whereas Realme C20 of 2GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 6799. Also Read - JioPages, the Indian web browser now supports Study mode for kids to study on TV

Camera -The Micromax In 2b has a 13MP+2MP camera, whereas the Realme C20 has a 8MP camera. On the front the Micromax In 2b has 5MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme C20 has 5MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In 2b is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme C20 of 5000mAh.

OS-The Micromax In 2b runs on Android 11, whereas the Realme C20 runs on Realme UI is based on Android 10. The Micromax In 2b is powered by Unisoc T610 SoC, whereas the Realme C20 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35.