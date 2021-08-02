Micromax launched Micromax In 2b which is packed with new features and specifications. Micromax In 2b comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy F12 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Micromax In 2b and Samsung Galaxy F12. Also Read - Best battery smartphones under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 10T, Realme Narzo 30 and more

Display and Design-The screen of Micromax In 2b is 6.52 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy F12 is 6.50-inch. The Micromax In 2b has a screen resolution of 1600X720, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F12 has a screen resolution of 720×1600. Also Read - JioPages, the Indian web browser now supports Study mode for kids to study on TV

Price-The price range of Micromax In 2b and Samsung Galaxy F12 is based on their different variants. Micromax In 2b of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8999, whereas Samsung Galaxy F12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999. Also Read - Micromax In 2b vs Realme Narzo 30A - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including RAM, Battery, Display Size & Resolution, Processor, Camera, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Camera -The Micromax In 2b has a 13MP+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F12 has a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Micromax In 2b has 5MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy F12 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In 2b is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F12 of 6000mAh.

OS-The Micromax In 2b runs on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F12 runs on Android 11. The Micromax In 2b is powered by Unisoc T610 SoC, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F12 is powered by Samsung Exynos 850.