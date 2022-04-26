comscore Micromax In 2c launched in India for Rs 8,499: Check details
Micromax In 2c with dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Micromax In 2c comes with a waterdrop-style display notch, dual rear cameras, octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery.

Domestic smartphone maker Micromax on Tuesday launched its new smartphone Microsoft In 2c in the Indian market. Micromax In 2c comes with a waterdrop-style display notch, dual rear cameras, octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Micromax IN Note 2 alternatives: Moto G31, Infinix Note 11, Realme 9i and more

Micromax In 2c price and availability

Micromax In 2c is priced at Rs. 8,499 for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The Micromax In 2c will be available in Brown and Silver colours through Flipkart and the Micromax official site starting May 1.

Micromax In 2c specifications

In terms of specifications, Micromax In 2c features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 263ppi. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 32GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB) through the dedicated slot.

The Micromax In 2c also comes with the dual rear camera setup that comes with an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a separate depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Micromax In 2c comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It supports features including Face Beauty, Night Mode, and a Portrait mode.

The phone packs the 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W standard charging. Besides, it measures 164.31×75.68×8.63mm and weighs 198 grams. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Back in January Micromax launched its new mid-range offering, In Note 2. The Micromax In Note 2 comes with a 6.43-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with punch hole cut-out in the centre. The Micromax In Note 2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. It gets liquid cooling technology to provide heat dissipation. The phone gets HyperEngine Gaming Technology and A76 core architecture for better gaming experience. It get UFS2.1 storage and LPDDR4X RAM.

The phone gets a quad camera setup. The primary lens is a 48-megapixel unit. Additionally, the phone gets a 5-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2 megapixel macro lens. The phone can provide fast charging. It comes with a 30W fast charger out of the box.

  • Published Date: April 26, 2022 12:43 PM IST

