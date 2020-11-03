Micromax In Note 1, In Note 1b launched in India

After a few weeks of controversial ad campaigns and teasers, Micromax has come up with two new smartphones for India. One is called the Micromax In Note 1 that starts at Rs 10,999 while the Micromax In 1b is the entry-level model starting at a price of Rs 6,999. The In Note 1 comes in Green as well as White colors, and will go on sale from November 24. The Micromax In 1b flaunts three colors and will be available from November 26. Also Read - Micromax In 1b, 5000mAh बैटरी, 3 कैमरे वाला फोन भारत में Rs 6,999 में लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Both the Micromax In Note 1 and In 1b will be available for purchase on Flipkart as well as Micromax’s own website. The In Note 1 starts at Rs 10,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. For the variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, you will have to shell out Rs 12,499. As for the Micromax In 1b, it starts at Rs 6,999 for the variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, whereas the one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 7,999. Also Read - Micromax In Note 1, 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी, 128GB स्टोरेज के साथ भारत में Rs 10,999 में लॉन्च

Micromax In Note 1, In 1b specifications

The Micromax In Note 1 is the most expensive smartphone in the In series lineup as of now. This phone with its starting price of Rs 10,999 competes with the Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9 Prime, Realme Narzo 20, and Motorola G9. The Micromax In 1b is an entry-level smartphone that competes with the Poco C3, Realme C11, Redmi 9, and Moto E7 Plus.

The Micromax In Note 1 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a punch-hole cutout in the top to hold the selfie camera. The phone uses the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and can be had with up to 4GB RAM as well as up to 128GB storage. It runs on Android 10 and Micromax is promising a pure Android experience. The In Note 1 is also said to get guaranteed upgrades for two years.

The phone relies on a 5000mAh battery and comes with a USB-C 18W fast charger in the box. The rear has a quad-camera setup, comprising of a 48-megapixel main camera sensor. This is accompanied by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The front camera comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

As for the Micromax In 1b, it features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch on the top to hold the front camera. This phone relies on the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and runs Android 10 out of the box. The phone relies on a 5000mAh battery and uses a 10W fast charging system employing a USB-C port. The In 1b gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera. For the rear, there’s a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.