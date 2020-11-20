Micromax has launched the Micromax In Note 1 smartphone recently. The Micromax In Note 1 is priced starting at Rs.10999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Micromax also recently launched the Micromax In 1b smartphone recently. The Micromax In 1b is priced starting at Rs.6999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Micromax In Note 1 and Micromax In 1b across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Micromax In Note 1 vs Tecno Spark Power 2 - Specifications and Price Compared

Display and Design-The Micromax In Note 1 features a 6.67-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Micromax In 1b comes with a 6.52-inch along with a resolution of 720×1600. The Micromax In Note 1 weighs 196g and the Micromax In 1b measures 188g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Micromax In Note 1 features a MediaTek Helio G85. Meanwhile, the Micromax In 1b features a MediaTek Helio G35. The Micromax In Note 1 is available in 2 variants. The Micromax In 1b also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Micromax In Note 1 is based on its different variants. Micromax In Note 1 of 4GB will be priced Rs.10999. The price of Micromax In 1b of 2GB is of Rs.6999

Camera -The Micromax In Note 1 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Micromax In 1b has a 13MP+2MP main camera. On the front the Micromax In Note 1 has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Micromax In 1b has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In Note 1 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Micromax In 1b of 5000mAh. The Micromax In Note 1 runs on Android 10. The Micromax In 1b runs on Android 10.