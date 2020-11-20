Micromax has launched the Micromax In Note 1 smartphone recently. The Micromax In Note 1 is priced starting at Rs.10999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo A52 smartphone starting at Rs.16990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Micromax In Note 1 and Oppo A52 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Micromax In Note 1 vs Tecno Spark Power 2 - Specifications and Price Compared

Display and Design-The Micromax In Note 1 features a 6.67-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Oppo A52 comes with a 6.50-inch along with a resolution of 2400 by 1080 pixels (FHD+). The Micromax In Note 1 weighs 196g and the Oppo A52 measures 192g. Also Read - Micromax In Note 1 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9 - Features, Specifications, and Price Compared

Specifications-Under the hood, the Micromax In Note 1 features a MediaTek Helio G85. Meanwhile, the Oppo A52 features a Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The Micromax In Note 1 is available in 2 variants. The Oppo A52 also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Micromax In Note 1 vs Micromax In 1b - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Features

Price-The price range of Micromax In Note 1 is based on its different variants. Micromax In Note 1 of 4GB will be priced Rs.10999. The price of Oppo A52 of 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage is of Rs.16990

Camera -The Micromax In Note 1 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Oppo A52 has a 12MP + 8MP + 2MP +2MP main camera. On the front the Micromax In Note 1 has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Oppo A52 has a 16MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In Note 1 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo A52 of 5000mAh. The Micromax In Note 1 runs on Android 10. The Oppo A52 runs on ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10.