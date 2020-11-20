comscore Micromax In Note 1 vs Realme 6i - Specs, Price Compare | BGR India
News

Micromax In Note 1 vs Realme 6i - Latest Specifications, Price in India, and Features Comparison

Mobiles

Micromax In Note 1 of 4GB will be priced Rs.10999. The price of Realme 6i of 4GB + 64GB is of Rs.12999. Specifications, Camera, and Price Compare.

  Published: November 20, 2020 2:27 PM IST
Micromax-In-Note-1

Micromax has launched the Micromax In Note 1 smartphone recently. The Micromax In Note 1 is priced starting at Rs.10999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 6i smartphone recently. The Realme 6i is priced starting at Rs.12999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Micromax In Note 1 and Realme 6i across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Micromax In Note 1 vs Realme C12 - Check Out Comparison with Price, Specs, and Features

Display and Design-The Micromax In Note 1 features a 6.67-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Realme 6i comes with a 6.5 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Micromax In Note 1 weighs 196g and the Realme 6i measures 191g. Also Read - Micromax In Note 1 vs Vivo Y20 - Price Compared, Specifications, and Camera Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Micromax In Note 1 features a MediaTek Helio G85. Meanwhile, the Realme 6i features a Helio G90T Processor. The Micromax In Note 1 is available in 2 variants. The Realme 6i also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Micromax In Note 1 vs Samsung Galaxy M01s - Specifications and Price Compare

Price-The price range of Micromax In Note 1 is based on its different variants. Micromax In Note 1 of 4GB will be priced Rs.10999. The price of Realme 6i of 4GB + 64GB is of Rs.12999

Camera -The Micromax In Note 1 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Realme 6i has a 48MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens + main camera. On the front the Micromax In Note 1 has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 6i also has a 16MP Front Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In Note 1 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 6i of 4300mAh. The Micromax In Note 1 runs on Android 10. The Realme 6i runs on realme UI Based on Android 10.

  Published Date: November 20, 2020 2:27 PM IST

