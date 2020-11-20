Micromax has launched the Micromax In Note 1 smartphone recently. The Micromax In Note 1 is priced starting at Rs.10999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme C12 smartphone recently. The Realme C12 is priced starting at Rs.8999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Micromax In Note 1 and Realme C12 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Micromax In Note 1 vs Vivo Y20 - Price Compared, Specifications, and Camera Features

Display and Design-The Micromax In Note 1 features a 6.67-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Realme C12 comes with a 6.52 inch along with a resolution of 720×1,600. The Micromax In Note 1 weighs 196g and the Realme C12 measures 209 g

Specifications-Under the hood, the Micromax In Note 1 features a MediaTek Helio G85. Meanwhile, the Realme C12 features a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The Micromax In Note 1 is available in 2 variants. The Realme C12 comes in 3 variants.

Price-The price range of Micromax In Note 1 is based on its different variants. Micromax In Note 1 of 4GB will be priced Rs.10999. The price of Realme C12 of 3GB +32GB is of Rs.8999

Camera -The Micromax In Note 1 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Realme C12 has a 13-megapixel primary sensor + 2-megapixel depth sensor+ 2-megapixel macro sensor main camera. On the front the Micromax In Note 1 has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme C12 has a 5Megapixel front camera.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In Note 1 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme C12 of 6,000mAh. The Micromax In Note 1 runs on Android 10. The Realme C12 runs on Realme UI based on Android 10.