Micromax has launched the Micromax In Note 1 smartphone recently. The Micromax In Note 1 is priced starting at Rs.10999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme Narzo 20 Pro smartphone recently. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is priced starting at Rs.14999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Micromax In Note 1 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Micromax In 1b vs Realme C11 - Price in India, Specifications Compared, and Features

Display and Design-The Micromax In Note 1 features a 6.67-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes with a 6.50-inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Micromax In Note 1 weighs 196 g and the Realme Narzo 20 Pro measures 191g. Also Read - Tecno Spark Power 2 vs Realme C11 - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Micromax In Note 1 features a MediaTek Helio G85. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a Helio G95 Gaming Processor. The Micromax In Note 1 is available in 2 variants. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - New Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G gets new cameras, Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset

Price-The price range of Micromax In Note 1 is based on its different variants. Micromax In Note 1 of 4GB will be priced Rs.10999. The price of Realme Narzo 20 Pro of 6GB+64GB is of Rs.14999

Camera -The Micromax In Note 1 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a 48MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait Lens + Macro lens main camera. On the front the Micromax In Note 1 has 16MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a Sony 16MP Wide-angle Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In Note 1 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 20 Pro of 4500mAh. The Micromax In Note 1 runs on Android 10. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10.