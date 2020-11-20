Intro-Micromax has launched the Micromax In Note 1 smartphone recently. The Micromax In Note 1 is priced starting at Rs.10999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme Narzo 20A smartphone recently. The Realme Narzo 20A is priced starting at Rs.8499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Micromax In Note 1 and Realme Narzo 20A across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Micromax In Note 1 vs Realme C12 - Check Out Comparison with Price, Specs, and Features

Display and Design-The Micromax In Note 1 features a 6.67-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20A comes with a 6.50-inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Micromax In Note 1 weighs 196g and the Realme Narzo 20A measures 195g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Micromax In Note 1 features a MediaTek Helio G85. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. The Micromax In Note 1 is available in 2 variants. The Realme Narzo 20A comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Micromax In Note 1 is based on its different variants. Micromax In Note 1 of 4GB will be priced Rs.10999. The price of Realme Narzo 20A of 3GB+32GB is of Rs.8499

Camera -The Micromax In Note 1 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Realme Narzo 20A has a 12MP Primary Camera + B&W lens + Retro lens main camera. On the front the Micromax In Note 1 has 16MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20A has a 8MP Wide-angle Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In Note 1 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 20A of 5000mAh. The Micromax In Note 1 runs on Android 10. The Realme Narzo 20A runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10.