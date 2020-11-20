Intro-Micromax has launched the Micromax In Note 1 smartphone recently. The Micromax In Note 1 is priced starting at Rs.10999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also recently launched the Samsung Galaxy M01s smartphone recently. The Samsung Galaxy M01s is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Micromax In Note 1 and Samsung Galaxy M01s across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Micromax In Note 1 vs Realme C12 - Check Out Comparison with Price, Specs, and Features

Display and Design-The Micromax In Note 1 features a 6.67-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M01s comes with a 6.2 inch along with a resolution of 720 x 1520 (HD+). The Micromax In Note 1 weighs 196g and the Samsung Galaxy M01s measures 168 g. Also Read - Micromax In Note 1 vs Vivo Y20 - Price Compared, Specifications, and Camera Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Micromax In Note 1 features a MediaTek Helio G85. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M01s features a MediaTek Helio P22 octacore processor. The Micromax In Note 1 is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy M01s also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Micromax In Note 1 vs Realme 6i - Latest Specifications, Price in India, and Features Comparison

Price-The price range of Micromax In Note 1 is based on its different variants. Micromax In Note 1 of 4GB will be priced Rs.10999. The price of Samsung Galaxy M01s of 3GB + 32GB is of Rs.9999

Camera -The Micromax In Note 1 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy M01s has a 13.0 MP + 2.0 MP main camera. On the front the Micromax In Note 1 has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M01s has a 8.0 MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In Note 1 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M01s of 4000mah. The Micromax In Note 1 runs on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M01s runs on OneUI based on Android 10.