Micromax has launched the Micromax In Note 1 smartphone recently. The Micromax In Note 1 is priced starting at Rs.10999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Tecno also recently launched the Tecno Spark Power 2 smartphone recently. The Tecno Spark Power 2 is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Micromax In Note 1 and Tecno Spark Power 2 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Micromax In Note 1 features a 6.67-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Tecno Spark Power 2 comes with a 7.00-inch along with a resolution of 1640 x 720 Pixels. The Micromax In Note 1 weighs 196g and the Tecno Spark Power 2 measures 220 g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Micromax In Note 1 features a MediaTek Helio G85. Meanwhile, the Tecno Spark Power 2 features a MediaTek Helio P22 Octa Core. The Micromax In Note 1 is available in 2 variants. The Tecno Spark Power 2 also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Micromax In Note 1 is based on its different variants. Micromax In Note 1 of 4GB will be priced Rs.10999. The price of Tecno Spark Power 2 of 4 GB + 64 GB is of Rs.9999

Camera -The Micromax In Note 1 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Tecno Spark Power 2 has a 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens main camera. On the front the Micromax In Note 1 has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Tecno Spark Power 2 has a 16MP Front Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In Note 1 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Tecno Spark Power 2 of 6000 mAh. The Micromax In Note 1 runs on Android 10. The Tecno Spark Power 2 runs on Android 10.