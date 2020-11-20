Micromax has launched the Micromax In Note 1 smartphone recently. The Micromax In Note 1 is priced starting at Rs.10999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also recently launched the Vivo Y20 smartphone recently. The Vivo Y20 is priced starting at Rs.12990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Micromax In Note 1 and Vivo Y20 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Micromax In Note 1 vs Realme C12 - Check Out Comparison with Price, Specs, and Features

Display and Design-The Micromax In Note 1 features a 6.67-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y20 comes with a 6.51-inch along with a resolution of 1600*720(HD+). The Micromax In Note 1 weighs 196g and the Vivo Y20 measures 192.3g. Also Read - Micromax In Note 1 vs Samsung Galaxy M01s - Specifications and Price Compare

Specifications-Under the hood, the Micromax In Note 1 features a MediaTek Helio G85. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y20 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. The Micromax In Note 1 is available in 2 variants. The Vivo Y20 also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Micromax In Note 1 vs Realme 6i - Latest Specifications, Price in India, and Features Comparison

Price-The price range of Micromax In Note 1 is based on its different variants. Micromax In Note 1 of 4GB will be priced Rs.10999. The price of Vivo Y20 of 4GB + 64GB is of Rs.12990

Camera -The Micromax In Note 1 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Vivo Y20 has a 13MP+2MP+2MP main camera. On the front the Micromax In Note 1 has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y20 has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In Note 1 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y20 of 5000mAh. The Micromax In Note 1 runs on Android 10. The Vivo Y20 runs on Android 10.