Micromax has launched the Micromax In Note 1 smartphone recently. The Micromax In Note 1 is priced starting at Rs.10999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also recently launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Micromax In Note 1 and Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Micromax In Note 1 features a 6.67-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime comes with a 6.53-inch along with a resolution of 1,080×2,340 pixels. The Micromax In Note 1 weighs 196g and the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime measures 198g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Micromax In Note 1 features a MediaTek Helio G85. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime features a Media Tek Helio G80. The Micromax In Note 1 is available in 2 variants. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Micromax In Note 1 is based on its different variants. Micromax In Note 1 of 4GB will be priced Rs.10999. The price of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime of 4GB + 64GB is of Rs.9999

Camera -The Micromax In Note 1 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime has a 13 Megapixel + 8 Megapixel ultra-wide camera + 5 Megapixel Macro Shooter + 2 Megapixel Depth sensor main camera. On the front the Micromax In Note 1 has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime has a 8 Megapixel front camera.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In Note 1 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime of 5020 mah with 18-Watt Fast Charging. The Micromax In Note 1 runs on Android 10. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.