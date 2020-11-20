Micromax has launched the Micromax In Note 1 smartphone recently. The Micromax In Note 1 is priced starting at Rs.10999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also recently launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9A smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Redmi 9A is priced starting at Rs.6799 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Micromax In Note 1 and Xiaomi Redmi 9A across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Micromax In Note 1 vs Realme C12 - Check Out Comparison with Price, Specs, and Features

Display and Design-The Micromax In Note 1 features a 6.67-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9A comes with a 6.53-inch along with a resolution of 1600×720 HD+. The Micromax In Note 1 weighs 196g and the Xiaomi Redmi 9A measures 194g. Also Read - Micromax In Note 1 vs Vivo Y20 - Price Compared, Specifications, and Camera Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Micromax In Note 1 features a MediaTek Helio G85. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9A features a MediaTek Helio G25, octa-core processor. The Micromax In Note 1 is available in 2 variants. The Xiaomi Redmi 9A also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Micromax In Note 1 vs Samsung Galaxy M01s - Specifications and Price Compare

Price-The price range of Micromax In Note 1 is based on its different variants. Micromax In Note 1 of 4GB will be priced Rs.10999. The price of Xiaomi Redmi 9A of 2GB+32GB is of Rs.6799

Camera -The Micromax In Note 1 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Xiaomi Redmi 9A has a 13 MP Rear Camera main camera. On the front the Micromax In Note 1 has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9A has a 5MP selfie camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Micromax In Note 1 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9A of 5020mAh. The Micromax In Note 1 runs on Android 10. The Xiaomi Redmi 9A runs on Android v10 (Q).