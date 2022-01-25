comscore Micromax IN Note 2 Launch in India: Expected Price in India, Specs, Sale date, and more
Micromax IN Note 2 India launch today, expected to be priced around Rs 10,000

Micromax IN Note 2 India launch today. The event will be hosted on the company’s official website and YouTube and social media channels. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Image: Flipkart

Micromax IN Note 2 is all set to launch in India today at an online event. The event will be hosted on the company’s official website and YouTube and social media channels. Also Read - Micromax In Note 2 with 'Dazzling Glass Finish' confirmed to launch on January 25

The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart. The sale date hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Micromax to launch new smartphones in India on December 15: Report

Ahead of the launch, almost everything has been revealed about the Micromax IN Note 2 smartphone including the variants and price. The smartphone will launch in two colours — Black and Brown. Also Read - Looking for a smartphone at a budget? 5 best phones to consider under Rs 10,000

Micromax IN Note 2 specifications

-As per a Flipkart teaser, the Micromax IN Note 2 will be packed with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display.

-It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There should be more / toned-down variants too. Leak suggests a model with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage.

-On the software front, the phone runs on the Android 11 operating system with the near-stock skin.

-In terms of camera specifications, the smartphone is tipped to include a quad rear camera system consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel second sensor, and two 2-megapixel auxiliary image sensors. For selfies and video calls, there should be a 16-megapixel sensor.

-The upcoming Micromax smartphone is said to be backed by a 5000mAh battery packed with 30W fast charging support in the box. The company claims that the phone will be able to charge 50 percent in just 25 minutes.

Micromax IN Note 2 price in India

Micromax is yet to officially reveal the price of the Micromax IN Note 2. However, leaks suggest that the smartphone will be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. To recall, the Micromax IN Note 1 was launched in India last year at a price of Rs 10,999.

  Published Date: January 25, 2022 11:00 AM IST
  Updated Date: January 25, 2022 11:55 AM IST

