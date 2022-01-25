comscore Micromax In Note 2 launched with AMOLED display at Rs 12,490: Check specifications
Micromax launches In Note 2 with AMOLED display at Rs 12,490: Check specs, other details

Micromax In Note 2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. It gets liquid cooling technology to provide heat dissipation

Micromax launched its new mid-range offering, In Note 2. This is the second generation of In Note devices after the Indian company made a comeback in the smartphone market last year. The new device comes with an AMOLED display and is one of the cheapest offerings in the market to sport this panel. The Micromax In Note 2 is powered by a MediaTek chipset. Also Read - Micromax IN Note 2 India launch today, expected to be priced around Rs 10,000

Pricing and Availability

The Micromax In Note 2 will be available in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The device will be sold in two colours: black and brown. The smartphone will go on sale from January 30 onwards on micromaxinfo.com and Flipkart at Rs 13,490. However, as an introductory offer, the company is offering the device at Rs 12,490 for the first few days of sale. Also Read - Micromax In Note 2 with 'Dazzling Glass Finish' confirmed to launch on January 25

Display

The Micromax In Note 2 comes with a 6.43-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with punch hole cut-out in the centre. The device gets only 60Hz refresh rate with and aspect ratio of 20:9. The device comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and a peak brightness of 550 Nits. Also Read - BMW iX luxury electric SUV launched in India with 425 km driving range

Processor

The Micromax In Note 2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. It gets liquid cooling technology to provide heat dissipation. The phone gets HyperEngine Gaming Technology and A76 core architecture for better gaming experience. It get UFS2.1 storage and LPDDR4X RAM.

The device comes with a side-fingerprint sensor. It gets stock Android 11 OS out of the box and the company promises not to load it with bloatware.

Camera

The phone gets a quad camera setup. The primary lens is a 48-megapixel unit. Additionally, the phone gets a 5-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2 megapixel macro lens. The front-facing unit in the punch hole is a 16-megapixel sensor. The primary camera uses EIS for stabilisation and it can also shoot in 4K resolution.

Battery

The phone can provide fast charging. It comes with a 30W fast charger out of the box. The company claims it can boost the charge to up to 50 percent in less than 30 minutes. The phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery.

Connectivity

The Micromax IN Note 2 gets Dual VoWifi, Dual VoLte, Dual Wi-Fi Band (2.4/5GHz) 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth V5.0 and Carrier Aggregation features.

Commenting on the launch announcement, Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Micromax India said, “Consumers today are aspiring to own a stylish smartphone without compromising on the performance. With the IN note 2, we have struck the right chord where style meets performance. Apart from the stunning looks and best in class processor, the smartphone is equipped with an amazing camera for the young content creators, pure stock android OS experience and a brilliant AMOLED display to help consume the best of entertainment content on the go.”

  Published Date: January 25, 2022 2:19 PM IST

