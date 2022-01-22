Micromax In Note 2 has finally got a launch date. The homegrown company took to Twitter to tease the smartphone’s launch and confirmed the In Note 2 to debut in India on January 25. Also Read - Micromax to launch new smartphones in India on December 15: Report

Micromax In Note 2 design teased, to be sold on Flipkart

The company shared a short video clip on the social media platform revealing the smartphone's design. From what one can see, Micromax has blended Essential Phone Ph-1 and Samsung Galaxy S21's design on the upcoming In Note phone. The teaser video shows the phone featuring a Galaxy S21-like camera island at the back housing a quad-camera setup aligned vertically. On the front side, it has a punch-hole display with slim side bezels and a noticeable chin. The volume keys and power button seems to rest on the left edge of the frame.

Micromax has confirmed that the phone will have a glass finish and it will be exclusively sold online via Flipkart. While the rest of the specs aren’t known yet, the upcoming In Note 2 is expected to arrive as an incremental upgrade over the previous iteration.

The Micromax In Note 1 was launched in India with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS display having an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a peak brightness of 450nits. The phone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, the phone offered a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, a 16-megapixel shooter was embedded upfront. The Micromax Note 1 packed a huge 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. As for its successor, we expect details to be revealed out in the wild closer to the official launch.