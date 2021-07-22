Micromax to bring a budget phone with price likely under Rs 10,000: Check launch date

Micromax is gearing up to launch a new budget smartphone in India next week. The India smartphone manufacturer has announced to launch a new budget smartphone on July 30 via an online launch event. While the company has not yet officially confirmed the name of the upcoming phone, rumours and leaks suggest that it will be called the Micromax IN 2b. Also Read - Micromax In 2b, In 2c in the works: Listed on Geekbench ahead of launch

Rumours also suggest that alongside the Micromax IN 2b, Micromax will also announced the Micromax IN 2c. Last year, the smartphone manufacturer launched three new smartphones in the country including the Micromax IN 1b, IN Note 1, and IN 1, and all three phones were targeted to the affordable category. Also Read - 5 delayed smartphone launches in India due to COVID-19 in May 2021

New Micromax budget phone coming

Micromax has officially teased that the upcoming phone will be all about powerful performance, however, the company hasn’t revealed the chipset details that will power the device. Both the Micromax IN 2b and the IN 2c were recently spotted on Geekbench and the listing tipped the phones with Unisoc T610 chipset and 4GB RAM. Also Read - Micromax In 1 goes on sale in India today on Flipkart: Top 5 features, price of all variants

One of the official teasers suggested that the upcoming Micromax IN series smartphone will come packed with a big battery and also offer decent camera performance. In one of the teasers, the company said that “there’s a lot more” which hints that there could be more products coming from the brand. Rumours suggest that the brand will bring audio products to the country.

Not much is known about the upcoming Micromax budget smartphones but is likely that these will be priced under the price of Rs 10,000. The already existing Micromax IN 1b is available at a price tag of under Rs 10,000 in India currently.

In terms of specs, the IN 1b comes packed with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 6.52-inch HD+ display, 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera system, an 8-megapixel front camera, a 5000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G35 processor and more. Th upcoming Micromax IN 2b is said to be an upgraded version of the predecessor.