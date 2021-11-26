comscore Micromax to launch new smartphones in India on December 15: Report
Micromax to launch new smartphones in India on December 15: Report

Micromax is looking to launch its next lineup of smartphones on December 15 according to a new report. However, it is not known how many smartphones will be launched.

Micromax made its comeback to the Indian smartphone market earlier this year. Now, the company is looking to expand its product portfolio. According to a new leak, the company is looking to launch a number of new smartphones in mid-December. Also Read - Airtel uses Nokia equipment to successfully conduct first 5G trial in Eastern India

According to tipster Hridesh Mishra, Micromax is looking to launch its next lineup of smartphones on December 15. However, he has not revealed the names and specifications of the phones at the moment. Also Read - Apple to use in-house 5G modem manufactured by TSMC in 2023 iPhone series: Report

To recall, Micromax was earlier said to be getting ready to launch its Micromax In Note 1 Pro in the country. The purported handset was spotted on Geekbench with the model number E7748. The device was spotted with the MediaTek MT6785 SoC, which could reportedly be the MediaTek Helio G90 chipset. Apart from this, the device will reportedly come with 4GB of RAM and will run Google’s Android 11 operating system.

According to the Geekbench listing, Micromax In Note 1 Pro managed to achieve a single-core score of 519 and a multi-core score of 1,673. It is currently not clear if the company will be launching the Micromax In Note 1 Pro next month or not.

To recall, Micromax back in August launched the Micromax In 2b smartphone, which serves as the successor to the Micromax In 1B. The device is priced at Rs 7,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB of internal storage and at Rs 8,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage model.

Micromax In 2B is powered by the Unisoc T610 octa-core SoC and runs Google’s Android 11 operating system. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

  • Published Date: November 26, 2021 9:29 PM IST

