Micromax's new In-series phones to launch with MediaTek chipsets

The teaser released by Micromax mentions the MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G85 SoCs.

  Published: October 27, 2020 7:30 PM IST
Micromax India

Micromax is set to make a comeback in the Indian market. The company will unveil two new ‘In series’ smartphones on November 3. As per a listing on the benchmarking website Geekbench, one of the phones will be named Micromax In 1a. The other phone is expected to be called Micromax In 1. Also Read - Upcoming mobile phones in November 2020: Realme X7 series, In by Micromax, OnePlus Nord 10 expected

Micromax has now confirmed the chipset of the upcoming smartphones by releasing a teaser on its Twitter account. Both these Micromax phones are expected to be launched in Rs. 7,000 – Rs. 15,000 price range. Also Read - Micromax's comeback 'IN' series launch confirmed for November 3: What you need to know

Micromax In-series phones

The teaser released by Micromax mentions the MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G85 chipsets. This confirms that these processors will be used in upcoming In-series phones. Earlier, the same information was also tipped in leaks. Micromax In 1a is expected to carry a 6.5-inch HD+ display and up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. It may also pack a 5,000 mAh battery.

The 2GB RAM variant of this phone is rumoured to pack a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. Moreover, the 3GB RAM variant of the device is said to be packing a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary shooter.

Micromax In 1 specifications are still not clear. But it has been confirmed to have a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. Last week, Micromax teased a comeback video on its social media channels riding on the anti-China sentiments in the country.

The company CEO Rahul Sharma announced the new ‘In’ series by showcasing blue color smartphone retail box. The company says that it is following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Self-reliant India’ campaign.

Story Timeline

हिंदी समाचार

Micromax In सीरीज में लगे होंगे MediaTek Helio G85, Helio G35 प्रोसेसर

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE पर मिल रहा 9000 रुपये का डिस्काउंट, इसी महीने लॉन्च हुआ है स्मार्टफोन

लावा ने थर्मामीटर के साथ पेश किया Lava Pulse 1 फोन, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Redmi K30S स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

अमेजन सेल के दौरान खरीदा Redmi 8A Dual स्मार्टफोन, मिला कपड़े धोने का साबुन

Best Sellers