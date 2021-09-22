Microsoft Surface Duo 2 launched, gets major upgrades over the original Duo

Microsoft has finally revealed the successor to its first-generation foldable smartphone, dubbed Surface Duo 2. While the design of the displays and the hinge remains largely unchanged, we get to see an improved camera module with a bump, a flagship processor, faster displays and much more. Here we will be taking a look at everything that the new Microsoft Surface Duo 2 has to offer. Also Read - Microsoft launches Surface Pro 8 along with the new Surface Slim Pen 2: Price, specifications

Microsoft Surface Duo 2: Price

Microsoft did not reveal the exact price for the Surface Duo 2, however, it did state that the device will be made available on October 5. We expect the company to announce the price between these dates. The device will be made available in White and Black colour options. The company has also not revealed if the device will be coming to India or not. To recall, the original Duo did not launch in the country. Also Read - Windows 11 release on October 5: How to check if your PC can install Windows 11 or not

Microsoft Surface Duo 2: Specifications

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 will sport two 5.8-inch displays with each having a resolution of 2754×1896 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. Combined both the displays measure 8.3-inches diagonally. There is also a slight curve on one edge of the display, so that the user can glance at the notifications, time and more, even when the Duo 2 is closed. It is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage. It runs Google’s Android 11 along with the company’s own custom skin on top. The company did not reveal the battery capacity or the fast charging details. Also Read - Redmi Smart TV 32-inch, 43-inch with Android 11 launched in India, price starts at Rs 15,999

Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 6, NFC and an ultra-wideband (UWB) chip. This is the thinnest 5G device currently available in the market. The device features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 12-megapixel wide angle lens paired with a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The wide and telephoto lens also features optical image stabilisation. At the front, it sports a 12-megapixel sensor to click selfies and perform video calls.

Microsoft has also optimised 150 games including Asphalt Legends 9, Modern Combat 5, and Dungeon Hunter 5 to play on one screen and the other screen to act as a controller. The company has also come up with more optimisations for sharing information between the two screens and spreading a single app across them.