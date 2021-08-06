MIUI 12.5 for Redmi Note 9 starts rolling out, brings Android 11 along

Xiaomi’s MIUI 12.5 update is a big deal for older Mi and Redmi phones, since it has shown notable gains in overall performance. With the Redmi Note 10 series already on MIUI 12.5, Xiaomi has now started seeding the update to last year’s Redmi Note 9. The phone is currently getting the MIUI 12.5 build based on Android 11, which is a step up from the Android 10 ROM it was until now. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 vs Mi 11X: Which mid-range smartphone should you get

It is quite late for a phone released in 2020 to get the Android 11 update now but for what's worth, it brings some of the new features from the outgoing version of Android. Despite the over-modified realms of MIUI, users will get to see quick access to smart device controls, one-time permissions for mic and camera, clipboard access alerts, new Notes app, Chat Bubbles, and more.

Redmi Note 9 gets the MIUI 12.5 treatment

Apart from these features, MIUI 12.5 is more efficient with clever tweaks under the hood. Users will notice quicker response to gestures, better rendering of UI elements, and custom tweaks based on model for improved performance. Those annoyed by the endless MIUI system apps can uninstall most of them.

On a phone like the Redmi Note 9, the MIUI 12.5 performance tweaks could prove helpful for improved device longevity. If you recall, the Redmi Note 9 is based on the MediaTek Helio G85 chip paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. This is not exactly a fast chipset, especially compared to the Snapdragon 678 and Helio G95 on this year’s Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10S, respectively.

Those were not the only upgrades over the Redmi Note 9 this year. The vanilla Redmi Note 10 also got a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, IP53 dust and water protection rating, and a compact new design. The cameras and battery capacity remain unchanged in comparison to the Redmi Note 9. The Redmi Note 10S brought the faster Helio G95 chip and a new 64-megapixel main camera sensor.

It is, however, the Pro models that got some high-end bits from flagship models. The Redmi Note 10 Pro got a 120Hz AMOLED display while the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max offers a 108-megapixel sensor for the main camera.