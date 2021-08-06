comscore MIUI 12.5 for Redmi Note 9 starts rolling out, brings Android 11 along
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • MIUI 12.5 for Redmi Note 9 starts rolling out, brings Android 11 along
News

MIUI 12.5 for Redmi Note 9 starts rolling out, brings Android 11 along

Mobiles

Xiaomi has started seeding stable builds of MIUI 12.5 to the Redmi Note 9 based on Android 11. The Redmi Note 9 was launched in 2020.

Redmi Note 9

Xiaomi’s MIUI 12.5 update is a big deal for older Mi and Redmi phones, since it has shown notable gains in overall performance. With the Redmi Note 10 series already on MIUI 12.5, Xiaomi has now started seeding the update to last year’s Redmi Note 9. The phone is currently getting the MIUI 12.5 build based on Android 11, which is a step up from the Android 10 ROM it was until now. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 vs Mi 11X: Which mid-range smartphone should you get

It is quite late for a phone released in 2020 to get the Android 11 update now but for what’s worth, it brings some of the new features from the outgoing version of Android. Despite the over-modified realms of MIUI, users will get to see quick access to smart device controls, one-time permissions for mic and camera, clipboard access alerts, new Notes app, Chat Bubbles, and more. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10T: Which one is better under Rs 15,000?

Redmi Note 9 gets the MIUI 12.5 treatment

Apart from these features, MIUI 12.5 is more efficient with clever tweaks under the hood. Users will notice quicker response to gestures, better rendering of UI elements, and custom tweaks based on model for improved performance. Those annoyed by the endless MIUI system apps can uninstall most of them. Also Read - Top gaming smartphones in August 2021 under Rs 40,000: iQOO 7 Legend, Poco F3 GT and more

Redmi Note 9

On a phone like the Redmi Note 9, the MIUI 12.5 performance tweaks could prove helpful for improved device longevity. If you recall, the Redmi Note 9 is based on the MediaTek Helio G85 chip paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. This is not exactly a fast chipset, especially compared to the Snapdragon 678 and Helio G95 on this year’s Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10S, respectively.

Those were not the only upgrades over the Redmi Note 9 this year. The vanilla Redmi Note 10 also got a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, IP53 dust and water protection rating, and a compact new design. The cameras and battery capacity remain unchanged in comparison to the Redmi Note 9. The Redmi Note 10S brought the faster Helio G95 chip and a new 64-megapixel main camera sensor.

It is, however, the Pro models that got some high-end bits from flagship models. The Redmi Note 10 Pro got a 120Hz AMOLED display while the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max offers a 108-megapixel sensor for the main camera.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 6, 2021 9:32 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple wants to scan your iPhone photos for child porn content
News
Apple wants to scan your iPhone photos for child porn content
Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale: Top deals on mobile phones to look at

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale: Top deals on mobile phones to look at

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale: Top deals on mobile phones to look at

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale: Top deals on mobile phones to look at

OnePlus Nord 2 vs Mi 11X: Which mid-range smartphone should you get

Features

OnePlus Nord 2 vs Mi 11X: Which mid-range smartphone should you get

Motorola Edge S Pro with 144Hz display, 108MP camera launched in China

Mobiles

Motorola Edge S Pro with 144Hz display, 108MP camera launched in China

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist, Buds VS103 launched in India: Price, specifications

Wearables

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist, Buds VS103 launched in India: Price, specifications

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

MIUI 12.5 for Redmi Note 9 starts rolling out, brings Android 11 along

Apple wants to scan your iPhone photos for child porn content

Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins: Top deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M42, iQOO Z3, more

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist, Buds VS103 launched in India: Price, specifications

Mi Mix 4 launch on August 10; a day ahead of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event

OnePlus Nord 2 vs Mi 11X: Which mid-range smartphone should you get

Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10T: Which one is better under Rs 15,000?

Best Smartphone Deals in Flipkart Big Saving Days

How to Download Instagram Videos

Google Chrome sending Enhanced Safe Browsing notifications? Know all about it here

Related Topics

Related Stories

MIUI 12.5 for Redmi Note 9 starts rolling out, brings Android 11 along

Mobiles

MIUI 12.5 for Redmi Note 9 starts rolling out, brings Android 11 along
OnePlus Nord 2 vs Mi 11X: Which mid-range smartphone should you get

Features

OnePlus Nord 2 vs Mi 11X: Which mid-range smartphone should you get
Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10T: Which one is better under Rs 15,000?

Features

Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10T: Which one is better under Rs 15,000?
Mi Mix 4 launch on August 10; a day ahead of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event

Mobiles

Mi Mix 4 launch on August 10; a day ahead of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event
Xiaomi launches affordable Mi LED Smart TV 4C 32-inch in India, available from today

Smart TVs

Xiaomi launches affordable Mi LED Smart TV 4C 32-inch in India, available from today

हिंदी समाचार

BGMI iOS जल्द होगा लॉन्च, Krafton ने इंस्टाग्राम पर किया टीज

Free Fire 4th Anniversary के साथ मिलेगी नई XM8 Evo गन स्कीन, लीक हुई जानकारी

Samsung Galaxy A52s चार कलर वेरिएंट्स में होगा लॉन्च, लीक पिक्चर्स से हुआ डिजाइन का खुलासा

Free Fire: जानिए कब और कैसे मिलेंगे फ्री फायर में जुड़े नए कैरेक्टर-- Dimitri और Thiva

Vivo Y53s की लॉन्च डेट और कीमत हुई लीक, मिलेगा 8GB RAM और 64MP कैमरा सेटअप

Latest Videos

Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins: Top deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M42, iQOO Z3, more

News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins: Top deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M42, iQOO Z3, more
Best Smartphone Deals in Flipkart Big Saving Days

Features

Best Smartphone Deals in Flipkart Big Saving Days
RedmiBook Series Launched in India! All you need to know

News

RedmiBook Series Launched in India! All you need to know
How to Download Instagram Videos

Features

How to Download Instagram Videos

News

MIUI 12.5 for Redmi Note 9 starts rolling out, brings Android 11 along
Mobiles
MIUI 12.5 for Redmi Note 9 starts rolling out, brings Android 11 along
Apple wants to scan your iPhone photos for child porn content

News

Apple wants to scan your iPhone photos for child porn content
Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins: Top deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M42, iQOO Z3, more

News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins: Top deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M42, iQOO Z3, more
Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist, Buds VS103 launched in India: Price, specifications

Wearables

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist, Buds VS103 launched in India: Price, specifications
Mi Mix 4 launch on August 10; a day ahead of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event

Mobiles

Mi Mix 4 launch on August 10; a day ahead of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Best Sellers