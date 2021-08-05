MIUI 12.5 update for Redmi Note 10 and some older entry-level models

The MIUI 12.5 update is a crucial mid-life update for MIUI 12-based Xiaomi phones. Users have reported an overall boost in general performance and more control over which system apps stay in your phone. Xiaomi has been releasing the update slowly across its diverse model range and next in line is the Redmi Note 10: the 2021 update to its mainstream Redmi Note series. Also Read - Xiaomi silently launched Mi LED Smart TV 4C 32-inch at an introductory price of Rs 15,999

The global version of the Redmi Note 10 is starting to get the MIUI 12.5 update based on Android 11. The phone launched earlier in March this year with the MIUI 12 build. Xiaomi launched the slightly faster Redmi Note 10S a few months later with MIUI 12.5 onboard. MIUI 12.5 also reached the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and the Mi 11X a few weeks ago.

MIUI 12.5 update rolling to more Xiaomi phones

From the stable of older forgotten models, Xiaomi has currently handpicked the Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, and Redmi 7A for the MIUI 12.5 update. The current release for these phones is limited to the Chinese market only but for users of these models in India and other markets, it's an assurance that the global version is around the corner. The MIUI 12.5 update will be the last update on these phones.

Xiaomi is yet to rollout the MIUI 12.5 update to more phones in the coming days. By the time 2021 ends, the company is expected to announce MIUI 13 as the next-gen update to the Android skin. Leaks have so far painted MIUI 13 as a more polished version of MIUI 12.5, with more visual makeovers than before.

There also have been rumours of a Mi 11 Lite NE heading for India in the weeks to come. Expected to be the 5G version for India specifically, the Mi 11 Lite NE is said to be running on the Snapdragon 778G chipset.

On the other hand, the company just released its first Redmi-branded Windows notebooks in India. The RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-Learning Edition take the crown as some of the most affordable 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake PCs. Starting at Rs 41,999, the RedmiBook lineup is aimed at students, first-time PC buyers, and those seeking a multimedia Windows laptop. Redmi has promised an update to Windows 11 as and when it releases.