MIUI 13 design teased ahead of launch via MIUI File Manager update

Rumours of Xiaomi's much-awaited MIUI 13 are doing rounds of the internet and so far, there're lots of unknows about this. Xiaomi is yet to confirm anything officially but based on some recent app updates for MIUI native apps, it seems we could get a feel for the new design language coming with this build. The hint is given out by MIUI File Manager.

MIUI 13 is apparently coming up with a new design language and glimpses of that are said to be visible in the new updates to the MIUI File Manager. The design appears cleaner than ever as its takes inspiration from Windows PCs. The icons are larger while the grid layout is neatly arranged. We can't see a major design drift.

MIUI 13 design teased with latest updates

These updates about MIUI 13 have been leaked by a Telegram channel, one of which can be found here. MIUI 13 is expected to be announced in the next few months, judging by previous MIUI announcements. However, it is said that MIUI 13 won't bring about a major design change, given that last year's MIUI 12 overhauled a majority of the interface. Xiaomi could most likely bring the Android 12 updates in an iOS 15-like fashion.

Rumours also suggest that Xiaomi could release the MIUI 13 update to all its devices launched within the last two years. While that may sound bad for users of older Xiaomi devices, the new models could experience enhanced functionality. Moreover, MIUI 13 could initially be adapted to Android 12 while older phones will have to make do with Android 11 or even Android 10.

Currently, Xiaomi is releasing the MIUI 12.5 update for more recent Xiaomi devices. The MIUI 12.5 has been known to fix bugs and improve basic system performance across most devices. The difference can be noticed on more affordable devices where the animations are snappier and loading times are faster.

