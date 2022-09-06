comscore More 'Made in India' iPhones? Apple may boost local iPhone production
Apple is said to begin manufacturing the upcoming iPhone 14 in India much sooner than the launch dates of older iPhone models.

iPhone-14-Pro

India is gradually becoming an important manufacturing hub for iPhones, with Apple making models as latest as the iPhone 13. This year, however, Apple may double down on the local production of iPhone units. According to Economic Times, Apple is likely to make 11-12 million iPhone models in India through at least three contract manufacturers in 2022. Apple may also begin making the iPhone 14 in India much sooner than the launch dates of older iPhone models. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro satellite connectivity explained

This ramp-up would mark an uptick of 7.5 percent in the volume of locally manufactured iPhones. The increase in iPhone production in India will contribute 5-7 percent of global shipments, the report said, citing market analyses. Last year, the iPhone production in India contributed a little over 3 percent to global shipments, while it was a mere 1.5 percent a year before. Also Read - Apple's substitute for controversial notch is a playful Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro

India over China?

Apple currently manufactures the majority of iPhones in China, but over the past few months, it is allegedly in the process of moving out production to other countries, such as Vietnam. The ongoing supply chain issues and geopolitical tensions between the US and China could be the major factors behind it. iPhone units produced in China contributed over 95 percent to global shipments in 2021 and around 98 percent in 2020, but this year, the contribution is likely to dip to between 91.2 to 93.5 percent, according to Counterpoint Research. Also Read - Tata Group could soon set up an iPhone assembly plant in India

The Indian government’s Make in India initiative has proven to gain Apple’s interest in producing more iPhone handsets in India. Last year, Apple began producing iPhone 13 in India, and this year, the iPhone 14 production could be on the cards, per Canalys.

Expansion of local iPhone production

Apple has three manufacturing contractors in India, including Foxconn, which has its facility near Chennai. The report said Foxconn is likely to make a small batch of the upcoming iPhone 14 in India weeks behind China, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He added that iPhone 14 production schedule in India is about six weeks behind China, but that gap has improved significantly over years. However, Apple may begin manufacturing iPhone units in India at the same time as China next year. “Therefore, it is reasonable to expect that India and China will be able to produce the new iPhone 15 at the same time next year,” he tweeted.

The local production of the latest iPhone handsets has led to a significant jump in Apple’s market share in India. With more push towards iPhone production in India, the share is expected to spike to 5.5 percent, the report said, citing CMR.

