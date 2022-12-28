comscore Moto E13 design leaked before launch in 2023: Check details
Moto E13 design surfaced ahead of launch in 2023

Motorola is expected to launch a couple of new phones next year and one of them will be the entry-level Moto E13 smartphone. A single camera, a water-drop notch panel, and a Unisoc SoC is everything you expect.

  • Motorola Moto E13 render leaks ahead of launch next year.
  • The device will come in the entry-level segment.
  • It will have single-rear camera and a Unisoc chipset.
Image: SnoopyTech

Motorola Moto E13 will be the brand’s next entry-level phone in multiple markets. So far we have learned a couple of its key specs via Geekbench and a brief design leak was done online that showed how the phone may look like. Now, a closer look at the phone has been given with another render, this time by the leaker SnoopyTech. Also Read - Motorola Moto E13 leaked renders show its full look, launch soon

The design of the phone confirms that it will come with a modest specs sheet and have a Dark Green color option. Also Read - Motorola Moto G62 5G showcased in fresh renders

Motorola Moto E13 specifications

The Moto E13 will likely launch in markets like India and China sometime next year. The render shared by the leaker confirms that the E13 will be offered in a Dark Green shade. A previous leak had revealed the phone in the Beige color option. Also Read - Critical security vulnerabilities found in Unisoc chipsets, but there's a patch incoming

The smartphone will feature a single camera system on the back. Although the megapixel count of the camera sensor isn’t given, it is confirmed to be tuned by AI. Just below the camera, it will have an LED flash for helping with clicking photos at night time or in low-light environments. Upfront as well, the phone has a single camera for clicking selfie images.

As for its other specs, the smartphone is expected to come with a large water-drop notch display with likely an HD+ or FHD+ resolution. It will be powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. It is expected to come with 32GB of base storage.

The smartphone could launch with Android Go Edition, albeit its Geekbench page confirmed Android 13. It is expected to house a decent battery with some sort of fast charging support. There will be a USB Type-C port at the bottom for charging and it may have a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

Motorola Moto E13 price, color options,

If the Moto E13 arrives in India, it should retail for under Rs 10,000. As seen in the renders, it will come in Dark Green and Beige color options. There’s no information on the phone’s release date, but it should launch in early 2023.

  • Published Date: December 28, 2022 2:38 PM IST
