Moto E20 with 6.5-inch HD+ display, Android 11 Go Edition launched

Moto E20, the new Motorola E-series smartphone has been launched at an affordable price. The handset maker quietly launched its budget smartphone in Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. The new Moto E20 phone features a dew-drop notch display, dual rear cameras, and runs on Android 11 Go Edition OS.

Moto E20 price, availability

The new Moto E20 has been priced at 999 Brazilian Real (roughly Rs 13,900), for the sole 2GB RAM, and 32GB storage. The budget Motorola phone will go on sale in Europe next month in Blue and Gray colour options. There are no details on smartphone availability in India yet.

Moto E20 specifications

Motorola Moto E20 sports a 6.5-inch Max Vision waterdrop notch LCD display with HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) resolution. The screen has a standard 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone features a curved body with a textured back panel and a Moto batwing logo at the centre. The pill-shaped camera module sits at the top left corner. The Moto E20 gets a slim bezel display with a thick chin. The power button, volume rockers, and assistant key rest on the right edge of the frame. At the top, you will find the 3.5mm audio jack.

As far as other specs are concerned, the new Moto E-series phone gets a Unisoc T606 processor clocked at 1.6GHz and paired with 2GB RAM, and 32GB storage. The storage is further expandable via a microSD card. The phone runs Android 11 Go Edition OS and bundles Moto pre-installed apps.

In terms of photography, the phone offers a decent camera setup having a 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and videos, the dewdrop notch houses a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The Moto E20 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options include- dual-SIM support, 4G, and USB-C port for charging.