Earlier this week, Motorola launched the Moto E22s smartphone in India with a premium-looking design at an affordable price. Starting today, the budget smartphone will go on sale in the country on Flipkart.

The Motorola Moto E22s comes in sub-Rs 10,000 segments and will compete with phones from brands like Xiaomi, Redmi, Realme, Samsung, Tecno, and others.

Motorola Moto E22s price in India, offers, and availability

The Moto E22s is priced at Rs 8,999 for the only variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It has two color options Eco Black and Arctic Blue. The device will go on sale at 12 PM on Flipkart.

There are a few launch offers available for the smartphone. Those who purchase the device in the sale are eligible for Jio benefits worth R 2,549, which also includes a cashback of Rs 2,000 in the form of 40 coupons of Rs 50 each. Buyers will be able to use these coupons in the MyJio App.

Motorola Moto E22s specifications

The Moto E22s is an entry-level smartphone that comes with a premium-looking design. However, the material on the back still remains PMMA, which is a form of plastic.

It sports a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ (1600 x 720) pixels resolution having 268 PPI pixel density. It is an IPS LCD notch panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. Motorola claims that it has a screen-to-body ratio of 89.03 percent and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The smartphone boasts a dual camera system on the back placed in vertical arrangements. It has a 16MP primary lens with an f/2.2 aperture and PDAF support. It is assisted by a 2MP depth-sensing lens with an f/2.4 aperture. There’s an 8MP single camera on the front for selfies. Both front and the rear cameras are capable of 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of eMMC internal storage. It has a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 1TB. The device boots on Android 12 OS out of the box.

It houses a 5,000mAh battery with a 10W charging speed. As for security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports facial unlock.