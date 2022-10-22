comscore Motorola Moto E22s first sale commences today: Check price, offers
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Moto E22s Goes On Sale In India Today Check Price Offers And Specs
News

Moto E22s goes on sale in India today: Check price, offers, and specs

Mobiles

Moto E22s will go on sale in India today at 12 PM in the country. The device comes with a 90Hz display and has a dual camera setup on the back.

Highlights

  • Motorola Moto E22s will go on sale today at 12 PM.
  • The device comes in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment.
  • It offers a 90Hz display and dual cameras.
Moto E22s

Image: Motorola

Earlier this week, Motorola launched the Moto E22s smartphone in India with a premium-looking design at an affordable price. Starting today, the budget smartphone will go on sale in the country on Flipkart. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage launched in India

The Motorola Moto E22s comes in sub-Rs 10,000 segments and will compete with phones from brands like Xiaomi, Redmi, Realme, Samsung, Tecno, and others. Also Read - Motorola launches Moto E22s in India: Check price, specs, features

Motorola Moto E22s price in India, offers, and availability

The Moto E22s is priced at Rs 8,999 for the only variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It has two color options Eco Black and Arctic Blue. The device will go on sale at 12 PM on Flipkart. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali sale to end tonight: Best deals on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Nothing Phone (1) and more

There are a few launch offers available for the smartphone. Those who purchase the device in the sale are eligible for Jio benefits worth R 2,549, which also includes a cashback of Rs 2,000 in the form of 40 coupons of Rs 50 each. Buyers will be able to use these coupons in the MyJio App.

Motorola Moto E22s specifications

The Moto E22s is an entry-level smartphone that comes with a premium-looking design. However, the material on the back still remains PMMA, which is a form of plastic.

It sports a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ (1600 x 720) pixels resolution having 268 PPI pixel density. It is an IPS LCD notch panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. Motorola claims that it has a screen-to-body ratio of 89.03 percent and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The smartphone boasts a dual camera system on the back placed in vertical arrangements. It has a 16MP primary lens with an f/2.2 aperture and PDAF support. It is assisted by a 2MP depth-sensing lens with an f/2.4 aperture. There’s an 8MP single camera on the front for selfies. Both front and the rear cameras are capable of 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of eMMC internal storage. It has a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 1TB. The device boots on Android 12 OS out of the box.

It houses a 5,000mAh battery with a 10W charging speed. As for security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports facial unlock.

  • Published Date: October 22, 2022 9:58 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Top affordable flagships to consider in India
Photo Gallery
Top affordable flagships to consider in India
LinkedIn takes down 50 percent accounts pretending to be Apple employees

News

LinkedIn takes down 50 percent accounts pretending to be Apple employees

Resident Evil 4 remake now has a gameplay trailer

Gaming

Resident Evil 4 remake now has a gameplay trailer

How to permanently delete your Twitter account

How To

How to permanently delete your Twitter account

How to watch ICC Men s T20 World Cup online in India

How To

How to watch ICC Men s T20 World Cup online in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

LinkedIn takes down 50 percent accounts pretending to be Apple employees

WhatsApp will stop working on these iPhones after Diwali 2022: Check list here

WhatsApp will stop working on these iPhones after Diwali 2022: Check list here

Nothing Ear (stick) will be available for purchase on Myntra

Apple may be working on macOS exclusively for iPad Pro M2

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000, Check out the Video

'Digital art offers a wide reach and brings ideas together more quickly: Sudeepti Tucker

Shopping on Dhanteras 2022? Digital gold starting at Re 1 is good option

Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on WhatsApp, Watch Video for Updates

Gifting cryptocurrency on Diwali? This is how much tax you'll pay

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops

Features

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops
Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look
Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look
WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform

Features

WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform