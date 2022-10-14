comscore Moto E22s to launch in India on October 17: Check specs, features
News

Moto E22s specs, features revealed ahead of October 17 launch: Check details

Mobiles

Motorola is all set to launch its next-gen E-series smartphone on October 17. Ahead of the launch, Motorola has shared details specifications of its upcoming smartphone. Check details here.

Highlights

  • Motorola is all set to launch Moto E22s in India on October 17.
  • Moto E22s will be available in India via Flipkart and retail stores on October 17.
  • Moto E22s smartphone will be available in Eco Black and Arctic Blue colour variants.
Moto E22s

Image: Motorola

Motorola is all set to launch its next-generation E-series smartphone in India soon. The company today announced that it will be launching the Moto E22s smartphone in India on October 17. The upcoming Moto E22s smartphone will be joining other Motorola smartphones, such as the Moto E32 that was launched in India earlier this month, in the company’s Moto E-series lineup. Also Read - Motorola says already started rolling out phone software for Airtel 5G Plus, Jio 5G, and Vi 5G

Ahead of the official launch, Motorola has revealed detailed specifications of its upcoming smartphone. While the company hasn’t announced the pricing of its upcoming Moto E22s smartphone, it has revealed that the phone will go on sale in India via Flipkart and retail stores on October 17. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G available at a discount of Rs 19,000

Moto E22s specifications and features

The upcoming Moto E22s smartphone will be available in Eco Black and Arctic Blue colour variants with glass and IP52 dust and water resistant coating. It will sort a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 system-on-chip that is coupled with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage that can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 1TB microSD space. It will Google’s Android 12 mobile operating system with Motorola’s My UX on top.

On the camera front, the upcoming Moto E22s will sport a dual camera setup at the back with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it will come with an 8MP selfie camera.

For security, the Moto E22s will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and for connectivity it will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS and 4G connectivity.

Coming to the battery, the upcoming Moto E22s features support for a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charger and a USB Type-C charging port.

  Published Date: October 14, 2022 5:34 PM IST
