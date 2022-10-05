comscore Moto E32 with MediaTek Helio G37 SoC set to launch in India on October 7
Moto E32 with MediaTek Helio G37 SoC set to launch in India on October 7

Moto E32 will come with MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery and more.

Motorola has announced to launch Moto E32 on October 7 in India. The company has also confirmed the key specifications of the upcoming handset along with the design details. The highlights of the smartphone will include a 90Hz 6.5-inch display, MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. Also Read - Moto G72 launched in India with 120Hz pOLED display, 108MP camera, more: Check details

Moto E32 expected pricing, availability

Moto E32 will go on sale in India on Flipkart. The smartphone has already debuted in Europe earlier this year at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,000). Also Read - Motorola Moto Razr 2022 shows up in marketing renders, Global launch imminent

As per the official site, Moto E32 will be available in 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant. In terms of colours, the handset will be available in Cosmic Black and Iceberg Blue colour variants.

Moto E32 expected specifications

Going by the official microsite, Moto E32 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. Going by the variant launched in Europe, the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 chipset and will offer 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to  1TB more with a microSD card. It might come with 2 years of OS upgrades and security patches.

For photography, the smartphone will feature a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone will come with an 8MP front-facing camera.

Motorola has announced on Twitter that the smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

  Published Date: October 5, 2022 5:47 PM IST
