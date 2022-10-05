Moto E32 with MediaTek Helio G37 SoC set to launch in India on October 7

Motorola has announced to launch Moto E32 on October 7 in India. The company has also confirmed the key specifications of the upcoming handset along with the design details. The highlights of the smartphone will include a 90Hz 6.5-inch display, MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. Also Read - Moto G72 launched in India with 120Hz pOLED display, 108MP camera, more: Check details
Moto E32 expected pricing, availability
Moto E32 will go on sale in India on Flipkart. The smartphone has already debuted in Europe earlier this year at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,000). Also Read - Motorola Moto Razr 2022 shows up in marketing renders, Global launch imminent
The #motoe32 features a premium design, crafted with a beautiful-looking visual pattern making it sleek, stylish and sturdy with a IP52 water-repellent design to keep you protected against any spills and splashes. Launching 7th Oct. on @flipkart & at leading retail stores. Also Read - Motorola Moto E22, E22i debut with Helio G37 SoC and 90Hz display
— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 5, 2022
As per the official site, Moto E32 will be available in 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant. In terms of colours, the handset will be available in Cosmic Black and Iceberg Blue colour variants.
Moto E32 expected specifications
Going by the official microsite, Moto E32 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. Going by the variant launched in Europe, the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 chipset and will offer 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB more with a microSD card. It might come with 2 years of OS upgrades and security patches.
For photography, the smartphone will feature a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone will come with an 8MP front-facing camera.
Motorola has announced on Twitter that the smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging.
Don’t let your charging cable dictate your day, take charge of yours when you have the #motoe32 featuring a powerful 5000mAh Battery that helps you do everything you want, without worrying about battery. Coming to you soon on 7th Oct. on @flipkart & leading retail stores.
— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 5, 2022