comscore Moto E32 debuts in India with a 90Hz display and 5,000mAh battery
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Moto E32 With 90hz Display Launched In India At Rs 10499
News

Moto E32 with 90Hz display launched in India at Rs 10,499

Mobiles

Motorola has launched an entry-level smartphone in India dubbed Moto E32. It comes with a 90Hz display and packs a big 5,000mAh battery.

Highlights

  • Moto E32 sports a punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
  • It comes with a MediaTek Helio chipset.
  • The device house a big 5,000mAh battery.
Moto E32

Motorola on Friday launched the all-new Moto E32 smartphone in India. The device comes as an entry-level model that offers a high refresh rate display, 50MP cameras, and a big battery for around Rs 10,000. Also Read - Moto E32 with MediaTek Helio G37 SoC set to launch in India on October 7

Motorola Moto E32 price in India, color, and availability

The Motorola Moto E32 is priced at Rs 10,499 for the sole variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It comes in two color options — Eco Black and Artic White.

The smartphone can be purchased from Flipkart and Motorola’s official website.

Motorola Moto E32 specifications and features

The Moto E32 comes with a plastic body sporting a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display. It is a punch-hole panel with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 700 pixels. It has a 268 PPI pixel density and an 89.03 percent screen-to-body ratio.

It has an 8MP single camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps. Moving to the rear, it has a dual camera system with a 50MP main lens having f/1.8 aperture. The main lens is assisted by a 2MP depth lens. The camera comes with several features such as Dual Capture video, Timelapse, Night Vision, Panorama, Live filter, and more.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage on the phone is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with a 10W charging speed. It has a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security and also supports facial unlock. The smartphone boots on Android 12 OS and has a clean stock-android-like experience.

The smartphone has an IP52 water-repellent design meaning it can resist water splashes to some extent. The device has a USB Type-C port at the bottom for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for music requirements.

  • Published Date: October 7, 2022 1:35 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 7, 2022 1:38 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Moto E32 launches in India: All you need to know
Mobiles
Moto E32 launches in India: All you need to know
Karnataka HC declines relief to Xiaomi over $676 million asset freeze

News

Karnataka HC declines relief to Xiaomi over $676 million asset freeze

How to access Jio s 5G service on your smartphone

How To

How to access Jio s 5G service on your smartphone

NFS Unbound will be available starting December 2

Gaming

NFS Unbound will be available starting December 2

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: iPhone 13 available under Rs 50,000 again

News

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: iPhone 13 available under Rs 50,000 again

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport launched at Rs 10.35 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport launched at Rs 10.35 lakh

Karnataka HC declines relief to Xiaomi over $676 million asset freeze

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: iPhone 13 available under Rs 50,000 again

Tata Nexon to Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Top 5 best-selling SUVs in India under Rs 11 lakh

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp To BLOCK view Once Messages Screenshot and Screen Recorder Option, Watch Video To know More

News

WhatsApp To BLOCK view Once Messages Screenshot and Screen Recorder Option, Watch Video To know More
Nothing’s TWS Earphones with unique charging case Launched date out, Watch video for details

News

Nothing’s TWS Earphones with unique charging case Launched date out, Watch video for details
Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Google Watch Launching at Made By Google Event, Watch video for details

News

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Google Watch Launching at Made By Google Event, Watch video for details
Samsung Galaxy BUDS2 Pro Review, Worth the money ? #review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy BUDS2 Pro Review, Worth the money ? #review