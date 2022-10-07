Motorola on Friday launched the all-new Moto E32 smartphone in India. The device comes as an entry-level model that offers a high refresh rate display, 50MP cameras, and a big battery for around Rs 10,000. Also Read - Moto E32 with MediaTek Helio G37 SoC set to launch in India on October 7

Motorola Moto E32 price in India, color, and availability

The Motorola Moto E32 is priced at Rs 10,499 for the sole variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It comes in two color options — Eco Black and Artic White.

The smartphone can be purchased from Flipkart and Motorola’s official website.

Motorola Moto E32 specifications and features

The Moto E32 comes with a plastic body sporting a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display. It is a punch-hole panel with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 700 pixels. It has a 268 PPI pixel density and an 89.03 percent screen-to-body ratio.

It has an 8MP single camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps. Moving to the rear, it has a dual camera system with a 50MP main lens having f/1.8 aperture. The main lens is assisted by a 2MP depth lens. The camera comes with several features such as Dual Capture video, Timelapse, Night Vision, Panorama, Live filter, and more.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage on the phone is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with a 10W charging speed. It has a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security and also supports facial unlock. The smartphone boots on Android 12 OS and has a clean stock-android-like experience.

The smartphone has an IP52 water-repellent design meaning it can resist water splashes to some extent. The device has a USB Type-C port at the bottom for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for music requirements.