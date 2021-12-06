Moto Edge X30 image appear online, confirmed to get 144Hz display

Motorola seems to be following its rival brands’ footsteps, as the company teased its upcoming premium smartphone, similar to what OnePlus did in the past. Moto Edge X30 is expected to debut this week, and ahead of its launch General Manager for the smartphones division at Lenovo China shared an image of the device revealing its design. Also Read - Moto G51 5G tipped to launch in India next week, price leaked online

The new Moto phone is rumoured to equip the brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 premium chipset. The phone is expected to get a 144Hz display. Here’s all you need to know about the new Moto Edge X30 smartphone. Also Read - Motorola Edge X30 launch date revealed: Flagship to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Moto Edge X30 design revealed

The Lenovo-owned brand officially shared a live image of the Moto Edge X30 that shows the smartphone featuring slim bezels with a punch-hole cutout at the centre for accommodating the front camera. The top and bottom bezels appear to be slightly thick than the side bezels. The image only shows the front fascia, except for a button on the left edge of the frame which is believed to be the Google Assistant key. Also Read - Motorola Moto G31 vs Redmi Note 10: Battle of under Rs 15,000 phones

Moto Edge X30 specifications

Motorola didn’t entirely share the design details of its premium phone. However, Motorola did share a short clip on their official Weibo account which confirms the phone to arrive with a 144Hz display and HDR10+ compatibility. The display will run 10-bit colours.

Past leaks suggested the phone to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display. The phone is tipped to launch on December 9 with the premium Snapdragon mobile platform which means that the Moto Edge X30 will be the world’s first smartphone to have this chip onboard. The flagship processor could be paired with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The device could get a triple rear camera system comprising of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it could get a 60-megapixel camera in the punch-hole cutout with 4K video recording capability.

The new Moto phone will be showcased in China on December 9, and it will go on sale on December 15. The phone is rumoured to launch as Moto Edge 30 Ultra outside China, although the company hasn’t shared any specifics on the global launch yet. That said, Moto is prepping to launch its mid-ranger Moto G51 5G in India on December 10. The handset will be sold exclusively via its e-retail partner Flipkart’s website.