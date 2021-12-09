Motorola Edge X30 indeed becomes the first smartphone to come packed with Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone has been unveiled in China for now. No details about the India launch have been revealed yet. However, considering Motorola brings most of its phones to India, we expect the Motorola Edge X30 to also hit the market soon. Also Read - Motorola Edge S30 to debut with this near six-month-old flagship chip

The Motorola Edge X30 offers a powerful set of specifications including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 60-megapixel selfie shooter, 50-megapixel dual rear cameras, 144hz screen refresh rate, a 5000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support, and much more. Also Read - Moto Edge X30 render revealed ahead of official launch

As far as the design is concerned, the Motorola Edge X30 includes a rectangular camera module at the rear panel. On the front, the smartphone includes a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout and an in-display fingerprint sensor. for security, and a rectangular camera module. The smartphone manufacturer also announced the Moto Edge X30 Special Edition with an under-display camera sensor technology. Also Read - Moto Edge X30 teaser posters reveal interesting details ahead of December 9 launch

Motorola Edge X30 price, availability, variants

The Motorola Edge X30 comes in three variants consisting of — 8GB/128GB at RMB 3,199, 8GB/256GB at RMB 3399 and 8GB/256GB at RMB 3,599. The special edition of the smartphone comes packed with 12GB/256GB storage at RMB 3,999, which roughly translates to Rs 47,500.

The company is offering a limited time offer on the phone that brings down the price to RMB 2,999 (around Rs 35,600) for the 8GB/128GB, RMB 3,199 (around Rs 38,000) for the 8GB/256GB and RMB 3,399 (approx Rs 40,300) for the 12GB/256GB. The phone comes in Blue and White colours and will be on sale in China later this month.

Motorola Edge X30 specifications

Motorola Edge X30 comes packed with a 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ display with a 144Hz screen refresh rate, screen resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset coupled with Adreno GPU, and up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This is indeed the first smartphone to launch with the flagship processor. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 12 OS with MyUI 3.0 clean stock UI on top.

In terms of camera specifications, the smartphone includes a triple rear camera module consisting of a 50-megapixel sensor + a 5-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone includes a 60-megapixel front camera.

Some of the other specifications of the Motorola Edge X30 include – a 5000mAh battery, 68W fast charging support, 5G support, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C port.