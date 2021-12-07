comscore Moto Edge X30 teaser posters reveal interesting details ahead of December 9 launch
News

Moto Edge X30 teaser posters reveal interesting details ahead of December 9 launch

Mobiles

Motorola has already revealed two teaser posters online via Weibo. The posters do not showcase the complete design of the upcoming smartphone but do reveal key details.

Moto Edge 30

(Image: Motorola)

Motorola is expected to launch its Moto Edge X30 smartphone on December 9. This is expected to be the first smartphone to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Ahead of the launch, the company has been releasing teasers for the upcoming design, revealing the battery details, camera design and sensors. Also Read - Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale: Best smartphone deals on iPhone 12 Mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

The phone recently appeared on Geekbench, where it was spotted with 12GB of RAM. Apart from this, a company executive recently shared a video of the device in the production line. Also Read - Moto G51 affordable smartphone set to launch in India this week: Check launch date

Also Read - Moto Edge X30 image appear online, confirmed to get 144Hz display

Motorola has already revealed two teaser posters online via Weibo. The posters do not showcase the complete design of the upcoming smartphone but do reveal key details. The device will come packing a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging. The device will also come with NFC support. The Moto Edge X30 will be the first smartphone from the company to support 68W fast charging and NFC.

Another teaser poster reveals that the device will sport a triple camera setup on the back consisting of two 50-megapixel wide and ultra wide angle lenses. The third camera sensor could feature a 2-megapixel depth sensor to help with portrait shots. The device will also feature a hole-punch cut-out to accommodate the front camera module, which will likely sport a 60-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

To recall, the company just a few days ago shared a live image of the Moto Edge X30, showing off the display with a centred hole punch and its slim bezels. The company has also revealed that the device will come with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and 1 billion colours. In a separate leak by tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming device will feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ display.

While the device will launch in China on December 9 and will go on sale from December 15. The company is yet to reveal when the device will make its global debut.

  Published Date: December 7, 2021 1:55 PM IST

Moto Edge X30 teaser posters reveal interesting details ahead of December 9 launch
Mobiles
Moto Edge X30 teaser posters reveal interesting details ahead of December 9 launch
