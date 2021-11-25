Motorola launched the Moto G30 in India in March this year. Now the company is preparing to introduce the upgraded version of this smartphone Moto G31 in the Indian market. The tech giant is about to launch its new smartphone Moto G31 in India on November 29 on the online shopping website Flipkart. The company has announced this through a post on its Twitter account. Also Read - Motorola Moto G31 to launch in India soon

Features like AMOLED display, 48-megapixel primary camera, Android 11 operating system, and 5,000mAh battery are available in the phone. Also Read - Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, Moto G31 launched: Here’s the first look

It is worth noting that Motorola had launched many of its smartphones in the global market, Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, and Moto G31, and now the company is gearing up to launch them in India.

Get ready to witness a whole new world of immersive entertainment with the all-new #motog31. Stay tuned! #GoDazzle. pic.twitter.com/hkdq191ibp — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) November 24, 2021

Price

Talking about its price, for the Indian market, the company can keep its price at Rs 14,999 for 4GB RAM and 128 GB storage. There is no information about the company will launch it in any other variant as well.

Although the phone price has been leaked online even before its launch. A few days back, the box price of the Moto G31 was leaked by 91Mobiles which said that the MRP of the phone would be Rs 14,999. The company has already introduced this smartphone in the global market, priced at EUR 200 (about Rs 16,700).

Specifications

Moto G31 smartphone features MediaTek Helio G85 processor with 4 GB RAM, a 6.4-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display, which has an aspect ratio of 20: 9, and Android 11. The phone’s storage is 128 GB, which can be expanded up to 1 TB via a micro-SD card.

As far as camera features are concerned, a triple rear camera setup has been given in Moto G31, including 50 megapixels primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The phone has a 13-megapixel selfie camera. In addition, its battery is 5,000mAh, which supports 10W fast charging support. It has a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi for connectivity.