Motorola’s Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021) smartphones are expected to launch sometime this year. Ahead of the official debut, tipster Nils Ahrensmeier has leaked image renders and key specifications of the two devices. The specifications suggest that Moto G Power (2021) will be a more premium device that will ship with a Snapdragon 662 processor, triple rear cameras, and a punch-hole display compared to Moto G Play (2021) with Snapdragon 460 processor and dual cameras at the back. Also Read - Top 5 Cheapest 5G Smartphones in India: Xiaomi Mi 10i, OnePlus Nord and more

In terms of design, the Moto G power (2021) will sport a punch-hole display where a cut out that holds the front camera will be placed on the top left of the screen. The three back camera modules along with a LED flash unit will be aligned in a squarish camera module. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset launched: Will power budget 5G phones under $200

Moto G Power (2021) will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It could be available in two storage variants – 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage. The smartphone will be backed by a 4,850mAh battery. Also Read - Motorola Ibiza with 5G-enabled Snapdragon-400 series processor to launch in Q1 2021

The rear camera setup on Moto G Power (2021) will be a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The front camera will be 8-megapixels. Moto G Power (2021) is said to be available in three color options – gray, blue, and silver.

Moto G Power (2021) will succeed the Moto G Power that was launched in February last year. The company is expected to follow a similar time frame for the G Power 2021 as well. The G Power 2020 gets a 6.4-inch FHD+ display and is powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor.

Moto G Play (2021) key specifications leaked

Moto G Play (2021) will feature a waterdrop notch on top of the display. A square-shaped camera module will hold two rear cameras and a LED flash unit. A fingerprint sensor will likely be embedded into a circular Motorola log on the back cover below the rear camera module.

Moto G Play (2021) will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The waterdrop notch will include a 5-megapixel front camera. The back camera setup will be a combination of a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The battery on Moto G Play (2021) will be a 5,000mAh one.