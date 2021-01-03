comscore Moto G Stylus 2021 renders leaked, here's a look | BGR India
Moto G Stylus 2021 leaked renders reveal a massive display, quad rear cameras

Moto G Stylus 2021 has been leaked in renders, which give us a good look at the upcoming smartphone that could launch in February.

Image Source: OnLeaks/Voice

Motorola’s next-generation G Stylus smartphone is in the works, hinted a previous Amazon listing in the US. Recently, renders of the smartphone have been leaked online by OnLeaks (via Voice), which gives us a good look at the smartphone. It also reveals some specifications of Motorola’s Moto G Stylus 2021. Also Read - Motorola 2021 flagship could get an all-curvy design: Is this the Edge 2 Plus?

Motorola Moto G Stylus series competes with LG’s Stylo series. The G Stylus 2020 was launched in the US in February this year. For Moto G Stylus 2021 as well, the company is expected to stick with s similar time frame, which means the new device could unveil next month. Among key features will be a large display, quad rear cameras, and support for a stylus. Also Read - 10 best smartphones under Rs 20,000 of 2020

Moto G Stylus 2021 is said to feature a display even bigger than the Galaxy Note20 Ultra. The screen size will be 6.8-inches, according to OnLeaks, which will fit in a chassis approximately measuring 1696×73.7×8.8 mm. If one factor in the camera bump as well, the thickness will be 10.9 mm. Also Read - Did Motorola just tease revival of Moto X series? Leak suggests Snapdragon 888 inside

The display will be flat and a hole punch that includes the front 16MP camera will sit on the top left. The device gets a quad rear camera setup with the four lenses placed in a squarish module on the top left of the back cover. An LED flash unit will be placed just below the camera module. A circular fingerprint sensor that will also have Motorola’s logo can be found in the center.

Further, in terms of design, the stylus holder will be placed at the bottom. Motorola will retain a 3.5mm headset jack for the Moto G Stylus 2021 as well.

According to the Amazon US listing, Moto G Stylus 2021 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which will be expandable via a microSD card slot. The smartphone will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

The listing suggests a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Moto G Stylus 2021 will run Android 10 out-of-the-box. The quad rear cameras will be a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

As for the price, the Moto G Stylus 2021 will cost $341.89 in the US, which is around Rs 25,100 on conversion. It will be available in Aurora Black and Aurora White colour options. Do note that the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as the company has not confirmed the specifications or price of the phone officially.

  Published Date: January 3, 2021 11:30 AM IST
  Updated Date: January 3, 2021 11:40 AM IST

